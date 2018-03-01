Birdman thinks Nicki Minaj is the greatest female rapper of all time.
The 49-year-old hip-hop star has lavished praise on Nicki, crowning her the best female MC in history and saying that she's on another level to most of her supposed rivals. He explained: "I always say she's the best ever,
Nicki Minaj has split from Nas.
The 'Anaconda' hitmaker had been dating the 44-year-old rapper - who has daughter Destiny, 23, with former girlfriend Carmen Bryan and son Knight, eight, with ex-wife Kelis - since June 2017 but they have decided to call time on their romance as they were living
Remy Ma feels 2017 has seen the rise of a "dope female rapper movement".
The 37-year-old hip-hop artist feels that female rappers are now afforded more respect than ever before, with the likes of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj having emerged over recent years - but she also feels she's contributed
Migos latest release "Motorsport" is finally out.
The track that had many wondering if the Cardi B - Nicki Minaj beef was just a stunt, sees the two female emcees serve banging bars and hot fashion. The track has the Migos trio set it off, however much to fans disappointment, Nicki
Cardi B is "taking her time" with her debut album.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - has written a whole host of songs but wants to make sure they are top notch before letting any of them make the final cut.
Giving an update on her
Nicki Minaj is able to laugh off her critics thanks to her "strong relationship with God".
The chart-topping rap star has revealed she doesn't take her detractors too seriously because she's ultimately able to turn to God for support.
Nicki explained: "You can usually bet your bottom dollar that anytime you see
Nicki Minaj has unveiled her own "break the internet" issue of Paper magazine - which shows her having a threesome with herself on the cover.
The 'Anaconda' rapper is the front cover star of the Winter 2017 issue of the publication and she has posed for photographer Ellen Von Unwerth for
The winning trio of the Migos has released a teaser video for their collaboration with "No Frauds" star Nicki Minaj and "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B.
The video has been released amid lots of speculation that the two female emcees were hoping to work together. Quavo, Offset and Takeoff made the
Nicki Minaj claims the hip-hop industry is a sexist place for women to work.
The 'Anaconda' hitmaker has taken to Twitter to vent her frustrations after receiving a compliment from rapper Russ, who said she does not get the respect she deserves as an artist. Nicki wrote: "In any field, women
Nicki Minaj believes she "reintroduced" successful female rappers into the music industry.
The 34-year-old rapper has taken to social media to clarify the comment made in a recent interview on 'XXL' - where she credited herself for making "female rappers mainstream" - and she has revealed what she meant was she