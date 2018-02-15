New York rapper Remy Ma has finally released the video for her latest track "Melanin Magic."
The track which is a rip off the 90s classic "Pretty Brown Eyes" by Mint Condition has had great success since the release of the audio in early January. As anticipation continued to build for Chris brownMelanin MagicNew YorkRemy Ma Read More
Cardi B also known as Belcalis Almanzar has been the talk of the town since her rise up the charts. With several awards to her name, Cardi B has been an international sensation since the drop of her track "Bodak Yellow."
With great success to her name, the 25-year-old shares how BillboardBodak YellowCardi BentreprenuershipNew York Read More
Shawn Corey Carter, also known as Jay-Z turns 48 today on the 4th of December.
READ: #LitList Presents Jay-Z's Tanzanian Copy Cat
Capital Campus saw it only fit to celebrate this Brooklyn native and Hip Hop legend with a lit of his top 5 tracks. With major accomplishments throughout his career including 4:4499 ProblemsbeyonceEmpire State of MindJay ZNew York Read More
Kanye West has reportedly canceled his Yeezy Season 6 premiere at New York Fashion Week.
The 40-year-old musician is believed to have pulled his clothing line out of the upcoming fashion extravaganza less than a week before he was due to premiere his sixth season of designer gear during his scheduled kanye westNew YorkNew York Fashion Week Read More
Jay Z flies his barber to wherever he is in the world every week.
The 47-year-old rapper has had his hair cut by Johnny Castellanos, aka Johnny Cake, for the last 20 years, and though his hairdresser is based in New Jersey, the stylist makes time to see him on a 99 ProblemsDamon DashJay ZNew YorkPharrell Williams Read More
First things first! I’m John Kariuki, a software developer and fellow at Andela in Nairobi, Kenya.
I have been an Andelan for the past 1 year and 1 month and it has been an amazing journey so far! During that period, I have worked as part of a distributed team in AndelaNew Yorksoftware development Read More
Biggie Smalls is known to be the East coast rapper who started off as an underground rapper and grew to convert millions to the love of Hip-hop and stake a claim to the greatest of all time title.
Born to Jamaican immigrants, the "Who Shot Ya" rapper has had incredible influence Hip-hopNew YorkNotorious B.I.GTupac Read More