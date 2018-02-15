Chris Rock says he's overcome a porn addiction.
The 53-year-old comedian has opened up about his addiction to X-rated material in his first stand-up special in nearly a decade on new show 'Tamborine', admitting that he was looking for a very specific type of girl at the time.
Chris - who says
'House of Cards' will resume production of its sixth and final series in 2018 following the sacking of Kevin Spacey.
'House of Cards' will resume production of its sixth and final series in 2018 following the sacking of Kevin Spacey.

Work had stopped on the political drama after its lead actor - who plays scheming former president Frank Underwood - was hit by multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, with Netflix confirming
Production on 'House of Cards' has been suspended for a further two weeks.
Production on 'House of Cards' has been suspended for a further two weeks.

Work was recently stopped on the political drama after lead actor Kevin Spacey - who plays scheming former president Francis Underwood - was hit by multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, with streaming service Netflix subsequently announcing they would
Kevin Spacey has been accused of sexually harassing staff on 'House of Cards'.
Kevin Spacey has been accused of sexually harassing staff on 'House of Cards'.

The 58-year-old actor - who is seeking treatment after being accused of sexual misconduct by a number of men - is said to have made the set of the Netflix show a "toxic" environment because of his "predatory"
Will Smith thinks it is rare for a "black dude" to play a "racist" on screen.
Will Smith thinks it is rare for a "black dude" to play a "racist" on screen.

The 48-year-old actor is set to star in the lead role of LAPD officer Scott Ward in the upcoming fantasy movie 'Bright', and has admitted he found it "really bizarre" that his character was given
Online searches about suicide and suicidal methods soared in the weeks following the release of controversial Netflix drama "13 Reasons Why," about a teenage girl who killed herself, US researchers said Monday.
While the report in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine did not examine whether the 13 Reasons Whydepressionnetflixsuicide Read More
A highly anticipated TV series that is partly shot in Nairobi is set to start showing on subscription video-on-demand service Netflix on June 5th. The first 12 episodes of Sense8 were shot in eight cities including Nairobi, Chicago, Berlin, Mexico City and Mumbai. The trailer of the sci-fi drama created
Netflix is joining forces with Disney's Marvel to bring several new superhero shows to the streaming Internet TV service, the companies announced Thursday.
Under the "groundbreaking deal," Netflix has committed to a minimum of four, 13-episode series culminating in a miniseries "programming event," they said in a joint statement.
"Led by a Comicmarvelnetflix Read More