Research Concludes On The Effects Of Netflix Show “13 Reasons Why”

Capital FM Blogs 0

Online searches about suicide and suicidal methods soared in the weeks following the release of controversial Netflix drama "13 Reasons Why," about a teenage girl who killed herself, US researchers said Monday. While the report in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine did not examine whether the

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved