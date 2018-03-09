Young, fresh and determined Daisy Ndede is a young lass with lots of talent.
The Nairobi-based songbird has three tracks available on Soundcloud and is working on putting out more music with the year. Daisy has an uplifting quality to her music. A listen to the track "Honey" gives the feeling
Tell us about Yellow Light Machine. Who are you guys?
Yellow Light Machine (YLM) is an eclectic group of talented individuals united by the love for music. YLM is made up of music lovers from different backgrounds, with different voices and different ideologies uniting to create something that is felt more
Everyone is currently talking about Sage, the new female superstar in the industry. Her single 'Masikini' is one people can't get enough of and her collaborations with Octopizzo and Jay A have catapulted her to even greater heights. The USIU alumnus is clearly gifted. She is an exceptional piano