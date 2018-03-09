Young, fresh and determined Daisy Ndede is a young lass with lots of talent.
The Nairobi-based songbird has three tracks available on Soundcloud and is working on putting out more music with the year. Daisy has an uplifting quality to her music. A listen to the track "Honey" gives the feeling
Joel Ngito an upcoming Kenyan pop artist just launched his latest project Safari.
Ngito is no novice in the music industry, having released several tracks including "Take It Low" and "Think About You." A student at Kenyatta University, this young talent is eager to make his mark in the local music
Capital Campus caught up with the founder of Blem Entertainment, George Chege.
A young entrepreneur, he shares his trials and triumphs in his quest to revolutionalize the entertainment industry with a new approach to Nairobi's lively party life.
CC: What is Blem Entertainment?
GC: Blem comes from Blends of music which what we
Anje Music is not a new name in Kenya's music scene.
A producer, songwriter, and rapper, Anje known by his government names Allan Njoroge is someone to watch. Starting the year fresh, his new sound has a heavy trap influence. With strong baseline and quick flow, Anje is looking to take
Olubowale Victor Akintimehin also known as Wale has tried his hand at a "The Weekend" remix, and he did not disappoint.
The Nigerian -American rapper known for tracks such as "Lotus Flower Bomb" and "Bad" delivers sensual lines with an uptempo flow. The remix kicks off with a heavy spoken word
Hip Hop O.G Khaligraph Jones collaborates with bad boy Timmy T Dat.
The track is laid on a ragga beat reminiscent of "Big Up" by Shaggy and Rayvon. The song that sees the two industry giants go head to head as they represent their neighborhoods. The video sees Eastland's Kayole face
Otile Brown, Kenya's answer for Tanzania's Ali Kiba, is back with a new track.
The Mombasa native recently dropped a new track titled "Tamu Sana." The collaboration with Shettah is an easy listen, with a sound that can only be described as bongo meets afrobeat, leading it straight to the trending
Capital Campus had an opportunity to interview an upcoming gospel music duo, Gibson Lewa and Jay Poetree, two 3rd year Kenyatta University students with a deep love of music and contemporary art.
CC: Your song is called ‘Zaidi’. What’s the message behind it?
GJ: Zaidi is a gospel song about us getting
T-Pain has announced his first-ever acoustic tour.
The 'Buy You A Drank' rapper has decided to give his fans what they asked for after being flooded with compliments for a special 'Tiny Desk Concert' performance he did for NPR in 2014, which saw him ditch his trademark auto-tune style in favour
Bendi Huru is an upcoming university students' band. They have worked with Kenya's renown music producer and performer Chris Adwar who has produced songs for the likes of Camp Mullah. We engage with Bendi Huru, a three-member band, to know more about them.
CC: Which courses do each of you pursue?
BH: