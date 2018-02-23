MUST READ: A day in a Kitui school where students learn under trees

Capital Campus Academics, Featured 0

If 4x+2 = 14, find the value of x; it is a mathematical challenge that class six students of Kemwaa Primary School in Kitui County were required to solve. A mathematical challenge that easily resonates with their current situation, but in their case, x is known. All the school’s upper classes, from

Read More

Recruitment portal eShule Plus to boost education in private schools

Capital Campus Academics 0

KPSA through the KPSA Somanet platform has introduced an Online Teacher Recruitment portal called eShule Plus. The portal has been launched with the hopes it will revolutionize how schools conduct their employment processes. It is estimated that the Private School sector employs more than 150,000 staff. With the high mobile and

Read More

Pressure To Succeed Drives KCSE Candidate To Suicide

Capital Campus Academics, Featured 0

The recently announced KCSE results saw a decrease in the overall performance of the 2017 candidates. With a dip in students who attained A minuses reduce by more than half to 2,714 from 4,645in 2016. With a large number of candidates receiving poor results, a student Moi Nyabohanse Girls Secondary

Read More

KCPE Results Reveal Over 9,000 Students Score Over 400 Marks

Capital Campus Academics 0

The top candidate in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations scored 455 marks in marked improvement, compared to last year. Speaking while releasing the results on Tuesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi stated that the best candidate last year scored 437 marks and attributed this year’s improvement to

Read More

Nova Pioneer Primary School To Offer Innovative Blended Education

Capital Campus Academics 0

The first Nova Primary School will work to model implementation of Kenya’s new national curriculum in support of Ministry of Education vision. Nova Pioneer Education Group, a Pan-African independent school network that focuses on leadership and innovation, has announced that it will be launching its first primary school in Kenya starting

Read More

Mataing’i Adjusts School Calendar, Creating A Longer Christmas Break

Capital Campus Academics, Featured 0

Education cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has slightly altered the calendar for primary and secondary schools following the new date for the fresh presidential election. Matiangi says students in Forms 1 to 3 will break for the Christmas holidays on October 24. All primary schools will also now close on October 25. Following the

Read More

Children Come First, Matiang’i and Sossion Confirm Exam Dates Remain

Capital Campus Academics 0

Cabinet Secretary for Education Fred Matiangi has reiterated that the ministry will not change the national examination timetable even if the date for the repeat presidential election slated for October 17th is altered. Speaking to the press after a closed-door consultative meeting with the education sector stakeholders, Matiangi exuded confidence that

Read More

Education Ministry To Decide On Closing Schools For Repeat Election

Capital Campus Academics, Featured 0

The Ministry of Education is set to hold a stakeholders meeting today, Monday 19th September, where a major decision on whether to close schools during the week of the repeat presidential polls, is expected to be made. The meeting will bring together officials from the Kenya National Examinations Council, Kenya Institute

Read More

Kisumu County Pupil Wins National Spelling Bee Championships

Capital Campus Academics 0

Kisumu County’s, Victor Ng’uono of MM Shah Kisumu took home the coveted trophy during a hotly contested battle at the recently concluded Kenya National Spelling Bee Championships held in Mombasa. Victor Brian Maina (Nyeri Primary School) and Christina Njeri (Tender Care Nairobi) emerged 1st and second runners up respectively. The three

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved