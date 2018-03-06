#CareerClimb : Jordan Peele shares a lack of role models could hold many back

Jordan Peele almost didn't become a director because of the lack of black role models. The 36-year-old actor-turned-filmmaker made history after becoming the first ever African American to win the Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards on Sunday (04.03.18) for his psychological thriller 'Get Out', and he admitted he is

World Bank Launches A Program Geared To Africa’s Digital Start-Ups

The World Bank Group launched XL Africa , a five-month business acceleration program designed to support the 20 most promising digital start-ups from Sub-Saharan Africa. Start-ups will receive mentoring from global and local experts, learn through a tailor-made curriculum, increase their regional visibility, and get access to potential corporate partners

EABL Foundation launches career program to boost graduates’ work skills

EABL Foundation has launched an inaugural career mentorship forum for the youth in the country bringing together a host of multi-industry experts joined by the need to address the rapidly widening skills gap among the fresh graduates into the workforce. Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Jacob Kaimenyi, said one of the most

Microsoft Introduces the 4Afrika Scholarship Program

In recognition of International Youth Day, Microsoft Corp. has introduced the 4Afrika Scholarship program, as part of its 4Afrika Initiative, through which it will provide mentorship, leadership and technical training, certification, university-level education and employment opportunities for promising African students.   Mentorship will be provided by Microsoft employees from around the world,

