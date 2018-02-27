'Black Panther' is on course to become one of the highest-grossing blockbusters in history.
The much-discussed new Marvel film - which stars the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o - has achieved one of the biggest-ever second weekends of ticket sales, earning an estimated $108 million in Black PantherChadwick BosemanmarvelMichael B JordanRyan Coogler Read More
Chadwick Boseman didn't agree to star in 'Black Panther' because it's a Marvel film.
The 41-year-old actor is reprising his role as T'Challa aka Black Panther in the upcoming, standalone movie based around the Marvel comic book character, and although he is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the action Black PantherChadwick BosemanForest WhitakerJack KirbymarvelMarvel ComicsStan Lee Read More
Michael B. Jordan went to a "dark place" filming 'Black Panther'.
The 30-year-old actor was inspired by the likes of Michael Fassbender and the late Heath Ledger when it came to throwing himself into his portrayal of villain Erik Killmonger in the upcoming Marvel adventure, and he admitted the role stayed Black PantherChadwick BosemanEmpiremarvelMichael B Jordan Read More
'Deadpool 2' has started production again two days after a stuntwoman passed away.
Joi 'SJ' Harris had been riding a motorcycle during a stunt on the set of the upcoming Marvel movie in Canada on Monday (14.08.17) morning when she crashed through the glass of the Shaw Tower's ground-floor studio, after DeadpoolJoi "SJ" HarrismarvelRyan Reynolds Read More
Netflix is joining forces with Disney's Marvel to bring several new superhero shows to the streaming Internet TV service, the companies announced Thursday.
Under the "groundbreaking deal," Netflix has committed to a minimum of four, 13-episode series culminating in a miniseries "programming event," they said in a joint statement.
"Led by a Comicmarvelnetflix Read More