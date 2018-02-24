Lupita Nyong'o gave Daniel Kaluuya advice on how to deal with fame.
The 28-year-old actor is continually receiving praise for his role in Jordan Peele's directorial debut 'Get Out' and after starring in the thriller, Kaluuya landed a role opposite Nyong'o in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Black Panther', and she
Lupita Nyong'o is to star in and produce a movie based on Trevor Noah's autobiography.
The 'Black Panther' star was hugely entertained when she read the 'Daily Show' host's memoir 'Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood' so she's thrilled to be working on a big screen adaptation.
And the
Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o is giving back to students.
Following the release of the Black Panther, the world went into a frenzy to see the first all-black cast in the highly anticipated movie. Playing Nakia, Lupita is an integral part of the action, fantasy film that was released in Febuary
The long-awaited Marvel film, Black Panther, is now the most-tweeted movie of 2018 ahead of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” coming in second place and “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” coming in third.
Ahead of its February 16 release, the first screening of Black Panther in Africa was held at Prestige
Lupita Nyong'o doesn't want to be "imprisoned" by fame.
The '12 Years A Slave' star admits it can sometimes be a "little weird" to think that people have such a "familiarity" with her, despite having never met her.
Speaking to Allure magazine's Culture of Hair issue, she said: "What fame does is
Lupita Nyong'o has written a children's book.
The '12 Years A Slave' star took to social media to reveal she has penned a book about a young girl called Sulwe and hopes it will inspire all young people to "walk with joy in their own skin".
Meanwhile, Lupita previously revealed she feels
Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad have joined the cast of 'Little Monsters'.
The 34-year-old actress and the 'Beauty and the Beast' star will appear in the comedy-horror movie alongside Alexander England, who will play a washed-up musician called Dave.
According to Variety, England's character goes on his nephew's school trip after taking
Kenya's biggest name in Hollywood Lupita Nyong'o took to the press to share her account of her encounter with Harvey Weinstein.
In an article that was published in the The New York Times, Lupita explains her close encounter with the Hollywood producer who is currently facing multiple charges of assault.
According to an in-flight magazine, Kenyan starlet Lupita Nyong'o is not Kenyan.
Highlighted by a passenger onboard a British Airways flight, the magazine seemed to have experienced a lapse editing. The magazine feature article included Hollywood's who's who and of course Lupita made the page, but unfortunately, they named her country
Kenya's best contribution to Hollywood Lupita Nyong'o, is the star in the latest visual release from Jay-Z album 4:44.
The 34-year-old actress is among the few who have won an Academy Award. With great performances in 12 Years A Slave, Queen of Katwe and more recently Black Panther, Lupita is the