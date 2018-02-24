Black Panther’s Daniel Kaluuya, shares the advice he received from Lupita

Lupita Nyong'o gave Daniel Kaluuya advice on how to deal with fame. The 28-year-old actor is continually receiving praise for his role in Jordan Peele's directorial debut 'Get Out' and after starring in the thriller, Kaluuya landed a role opposite Nyong'o in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Black Panther', and she

MUST READ: South Africans express displeasure with Lupita Nyong’o ‘s new role in biopic

Lupita Nyong'o is to star in and produce a movie based on Trevor Noah's autobiography. The 'Black Panther' star was hugely entertained when she read the 'Daily Show' host's memoir 'Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood' so she's thrilled to be working on a big screen adaptation.   https://twitter.com/Lupita_Nyongo/status/966440239622270976 And the

Lupita Nyong’o becomes a published author with her children’s book

Lupita Nyong'o has written a children's book. The '12 Years A Slave' star took to social media to reveal she has penned a book about a young girl called Sulwe and hopes it will inspire all young people to "walk with joy in their own skin". https://www.instagram.com/p/BeEYScrDtFP/?hl=en&taken-by=lupitanyongo Meanwhile, Lupita previously revealed she feels

Lupita Nyong’o Shares Her Encounter With Harvey Weinstein

Kenya's biggest name in Hollywood Lupita Nyong'o took to the press to share her account of her encounter with Harvey Weinstein. In an article that was published in the The New York Times, Lupita explains her close encounter with the Hollywood producer who is currently facing multiple charges of assault. Nyong'o

Airline Has People Thinking Lupita Nyong’o Is Not Kenyan

According to an in-flight magazine, Kenyan starlet Lupita Nyong'o is not Kenyan. Highlighted by a passenger onboard a British Airways flight, the magazine seemed to have experienced a lapse editing. The magazine feature article included Hollywood's who's who and of course Lupita made the page, but unfortunately, they named her country

