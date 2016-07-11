Whoever said listening to hip-hop will not help your grades clearly is not a Strathmore University student. 4th year Actuarial Science and Financial Economics students woke up this morning, probably very early, to revise their theories and formulas, but few expected Kendrick Lamar’s songs to be part of the question.
A surprise new album by Kendrick Lamar opened Sunday at number one on the US chart in the latest triumph for the critically acclaimed rapper.
Around Augusta, Georgia, the only thing that can be heard blasting from Patrick Frits’ car is Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city. But, for the junior sociology and criminal justice major, listening to the album isn’t just recreational — it’s scholastic.
