Strathmore Uni sets an exam question based on Kendrick Lamar’s Vanity Slave

Whoever said listening to hip-hop will not help your grades clearly is not a Strathmore University student. 4th year Actuarial Science and Financial Economics students woke up this morning, probably very early, to revise their theories and formulas, but few expected Kendrick Lamar’s songs to be part of the question.   Lol. For

Georgia students are studying Kendrick Lamar’s album in literature class

Around Augusta, Georgia, the only thing that can be heard blasting from Patrick Frits’ car is Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city. But, for the junior sociology and criminal justice major, listening to the album isn’t just recreational — it’s scholastic. The 2012 album is the focus of Frits’ English composition class at Georgia

