Kylie Jenner is "absolutely loving" motherhood.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star welcomed her first child, Stormi, into the world earlier this month with her partner Travis Scott but whilst she is enjoying it no end, she is also reportedly find it tough to catch up with her sleep.
A source
Tyga has no "bad blood" with Kylie Jenner.
The 'Rack City' hitmaker may have gone his separate ways from the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has since welcomed daughter Stormi into the world with her partner Travis Scott - but he insists they still talk "here and there".
Speaking
Kylie Jenner has broken the record for the most liked post on Instagram.
The 20-year-old reality star posted the an image of her newborn daughter on the site on Tuesday (06.02.18) where she also revealed she and her boyfriend Travis Scott have named her Stormi Webster, and just one day later,
Kylie Jenner has named her daughter Stormi.
The 20-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child into the world last Thursday (01.02.18), and in a photo shared on Instagram on Tuesday (06.02.18), the lip kit mogul has revealed the unusual moniker the new parents have picked for
Kylie Jenner has reportedly "matured a lot" since becoming pregnant.
The 20-year-old reality star welcomed her first child into the world with her boyfriend Travis Scott last week, and sources have said that since entering a relationship with the rapper and falling pregnant, she has become "much less dramatic".
n the 4th
Kylie Jenner is reportedly "counting down the days" until she gives birth.
The 20-year-old reality star is believed to be expecting her first child with Travis Scott, and although she is still yet to confirm the speculation, with her rumored due date fast approaching she is said to be "excited" about
Kylie Jenner's products in her beauty range Kylie Cosmetics are thought to become "collector's items" one day, according to make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic.
The beauty mogul has been working closely with the Kardashian/Jenner family for many years, and he has revealed he "hoards" the 20-year-old reality star's make-up products she releases
Kris Jenner has seemingly confirmed Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's pregnancies.
The famous family hasn't yet confirmed or denied speculation the two stars are expecting their first children within weeks of one another but the 62-year-old matriarch shared a photo of nine sets of kids' pajamas on Instagram, revealing there was
Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga has claimed he is the father of her child.
The 20-year-old reality star is reportedly expecting her first child, and whilst the father is presumed to be her current boyfriend Travis Scott, her former flame Tyga - who already has four-year-old King Cairo with his ex Blac
Kylie Jenner was told she'd find love by a Peruvian shaman.
The 20-year-old lip kit mogul traveled to Peru with her mother Kris Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods, where they met with a shaman who told the brunette beauty she'd find love with a man with "good intentions" who