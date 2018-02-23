Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o is giving back to students.
Following the release of the Black Panther, the world went into a frenzy to see the first all-black cast in the highly anticipated movie. Playing Nakia, Lupita is an integral part of the action, fantasy film that was released in Febuary
Kisumu County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim stated that police officers were dispatched to the school Wednesday morning to restore order.
Parents at the school on Tuesday accused the ministry for causing unnecessary stigma on their sons regarding the sodomy allegations that has rocked the school in the recent past.
The Maseno School Parents
Actress Lupita Nyong'o finally stepped up to the plate, or should we say Sufuria, and made her first Ugali. Ever. Lupita had admitted in an earlier interview that she didn't know how to make Kenya's staple food, causing an uproar from Kenyans online.
"I have never been happy that I didn't know how
Mount Kenya University (MKU) has set aside Sh. 300 million to construct an ultra-modern tower campus in Kisumu city.
According to the University chairman Dr Simon Gicharu, the construction of a campus in the lake side city is part of their expansion plan.
Gicharu says the university has attracted a large number
Whenever one asks about innovation hubs in Kenya the obvious names pop up. Mlab, iHub and NaiLab are probably the well known innovation hubs. They have provided a launch pad for Kenya's brightest and most promising startups. The necessity and importance of innovation hubs cannot be stressed enough. Our industrious