Sodomy Accusations See Maseno Principle Put Under Investigations

Capital Campus Academics, Featured 0

Kisumu County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim stated that police officers were dispatched to the school Wednesday morning to restore order.   Parents at the school on Tuesday accused the ministry for causing unnecessary stigma on their sons regarding the sodomy allegations that has rocked the school in the recent past.   The Maseno School Parents

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved