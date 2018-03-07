Rihanna is set to launch a lingerie line.
The 30-year-old singer has reportedly signed a deal with the online fashion subscription retailer, TechStyle - formerly known as JustFab - which will see her branching out from her successful Fenty Beauty line to launch a range of underwear for the company.
Kim Kardashian has just revealed she will be sending her perfume to both her haters and lovers on this Valentine's Day.
While we have no idea how the 'haters' wronged her, she has a neatly organized list and the blue column to the left names all the people she feels have
According to a post on Twitter, Kim Kardashian confirmed the selfless act by the "College Dropout" star, by retweeting a post earlier shared.
The Grammy-winning artist organized a private performance for a fan who was battling with cancer. The performance occurred over Facetime, where Yeezy fulfilled the young girl's request. He
Paris Hilton claims to have invented the selfie.
The 36-year-old TV personality has argued that she originated the self-portrait photograph, saying she has been taking selfie-like snaps since she was a small child. Paris said: "If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it. I think
Police believe the theft of Kendall Jenner's $200,000 jewelry was an "inside job".
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star called the police at around 1 am on Thursday morning (16.03.17) when she realized her jewelry was missing but police found no evidence of forced entry and now believe it was
The 36-year-old reality television personality - who has three-year-old daughter North and 14-month-old son Saint with her rapper partner - has praised her spouse for his latest collection for his label, which he showcased at Pier 59 in New York during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (15.02.17).
The raven-haired beauty
After a media frenzy painting Kanye West as the villain, his loyal wife Kim Kardashian West saw it fit to expose the truth of the matter in regards to the song "Famous." In the controversial lyrics of the song Kanye sings " feel like me and Taylor might still have
Fergie's new single is out under the title "M.I.L.F $" . Contrary to common belief, the acronym stands for Moms I'd Like to Follow. The new song released on the 1st of July, is an ode to all mothers who work hard and still manage to be their for their