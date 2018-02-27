Kim Kardashian shares first picture of her newest addition to the family

Capital FM Blogs 0

Kim Kardashian West has shared the first picture of baby Chicago. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to her Instagram account on Monday (26.02.18) to share a snap of her daughter, who was born last month. https://www.instagram.com/p/BfrP5WDFmWd/?hl=en&taken-by=kimkardashian Meanwhile, Kim - who also has North, four, and Saint, two - previously took

Read More

Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Rob Leaking Images Of Blac Chyna

Capital Campus Blogs 0

Kim Kardashian West thinks Rob Kardashian should have "known better" when he posted explicit pictures of Blac Chyna online. The 30-year-old reality star became embroiled in a feud with his former fiancée - who is the mother of his 14-month-old daughter Dream - last year after he took to social media

Read More

Kim Confirms Her Relationship With Kanye Was Recently On The Rocks

Capital FM Entertainment 0

Kim Kardashian West's marriage was reportedly "really touch and go" after the horrific Paris ordeal.   The 36-year-old American television personality was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris, France, in October last year, and it is believed her relationship with husband Kanye West became "hard work" through that difficult

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved