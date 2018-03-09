Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Rob Leaking Images Of Blac Chyna

Capital Campus Blogs 0

Kim Kardashian West thinks Rob Kardashian should have "known better" when he posted explicit pictures of Blac Chyna online. The 30-year-old reality star became embroiled in a feud with his former fiancée - who is the mother of his 14-month-old daughter Dream - last year after he took to social media

It’s Official, Khloe Is Pregnant

Capital FM Entertainment 0

Khloé Kardashian has confirmed she is pregnant. The 33-year-old reality star has been the center of pregnancy rumors for months, and in an Instagram post uploaded to the site on Wednesday (20.12.17), the beauty finally confirmed she and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a child together next year. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc8PFjuFjlp/?taken-by=khloekardashian The 'Keeping Up

Kris Jenner’s Post May Have Confirmed Khloe’s Pregnancy

Capital FM Entertainment 0

Kris Jenner has seemingly confirmed Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's pregnancies. The famous family hasn't yet confirmed or denied speculation the two stars are expecting their first children within weeks of one another but the 62-year-old matriarch shared a photo of nine sets of kids' pajamas on Instagram, revealing there was

