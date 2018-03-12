Khaligraph Jones has been releasing one hit track after another. Now, according to a recent post on his social media, the talented rapper could be cooking up a new track with Sauti Sol. Sauti Sol has also been busy in studio releasing several tracks ahead of the release of the afropopKhaligraph JonesMusicSauti sol Read More
It's finally the last week of January, thank goodness.
Here are the top releases that are set to usher in the month of love with style.
1.Le Band ft Khaligraph Jones - Nakupenda
If you were waiting for a signal to officially usher in cuffing season, this track is it. A collaboration by Fena Gitu
Hip Hop O.G Khaligraph Jones collaborates with bad boy Timmy T Dat.
Hip Hop O.G Khaligraph Jones collaborates with bad boy Timmy T Dat.

The track is laid on a ragga beat reminiscent of "Big Up" by Shaggy and Rayvon. The song that sees the two industry giants go head to head as they represent their neighborhoods. The video sees Eastland's Kayole face hiphop
In YouTube's recently launched YouTube Rewind, a recap of Kenya's most popular videos indicated, a disappointing truth that Kenyans do not support Kenyan music.
In YouTube's recently launched YouTube Rewind, a recap of Kenya's most popular videos indicated, a disappointing truth that Kenyans do not support Kenyan music.

Among the top five tracks listed on the YouTube Rewind Music Videos of 2017, were Latin-based musicians including Loius Fonsi, Dandy Yankee, and even Enrique Iglesias. With Despacito
Star Comedian Eric Omondi and master lyricist Khaligraph Jones have played the Kenyan public.
Star Comedian Eric Omondi and master lyricist Khaligraph Jones have played the Kenyan public.

On the week of the 23rd of September Khaligraph took to social media to respond to allegations by Eric Omondi that older women support his rapper lifestyle. From then on, the duo has had a very public
Safaricom's Blaze Network is back. Travelling across the country, the show includes various established names who share their journey with the youth, encouraging an entreprenuerial spirit and sparking many to reach out for their dreams.
READ: Die Hard Fans React To Khaligraph Jones Bleaching
In a recent Instagram post, Mwalimu Racheal BlazeBYOBKhaligraph JonesSafaricom Read More
In his latest collaboration with Bongo prince Rayvanny from Wasafi Records, Khaligraph Jones does what he does best. In his latest video release, OJik showcases his prowess with exceptional lyrical flow laid on a simple, trap beat produced by Motif and Lizer Classic.
Going hard on the beat, Khaligraph drops bars Chali Ya GhettoKhaligraph JonesRayvanny Read More
Controversial rap star Khaligraph Jones had many talking after a wild weekend on social media. Starting the weekend off with a live interview on Kenyan broadcast K24 on the Talk Central show, The O.G went on to burn the interviewers on the Talk Central Gang, responding to their careless questions.
The man who gave us the hit song "Micasa Sucasa" now confronts hit haters and the notorious Kenyans On Twitter to speak his truth in a new track aptly titled "Toa Tint". After an interview on The Trend to promote his solo show at Alchemist on the 6th May, rapper
It has become a trend many Youtube users to listen to the latest tracks while reading the Youtube comments. As a means to get a proper understanding of the video as well as get others impressions of the track, the comment section is a great resource offering insights on any