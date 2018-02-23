Joel Ngito an upcoming Kenyan pop artist just launched his latest project Safari.
Ngito is no novice in the music industry, having released several tracks including "Take It Low" and "Think About You." A student at Kenyatta University, this young talent is eager to make his mark in the local music
Capital Campus had an opportunity to interview an upcoming gospel music duo, Gibson Lewa and Jay Poetree, two 3rd year Kenyatta University students with a deep love of music and contemporary art.
CC: Your song is called 'Zaidi'. What's the message behind it?
GJ: Zaidi is a gospel song about us getting
Prospects of the lecturer's strike being called off is far from over, at least according to Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga who has insisted they will only go back to work after receiving money.
While speaking in Nakuru, Wasonga reiterated that they are not intending to call off
Lecturers in institutions of higher education announced they are back on strike yesterday, Wednesday 1st November for the third time this year. After a year shrouded in political tension and workers strikes, the national has been progressing at a snail's pace.
Kenya's students are among
Ndindi Nyoro the newly elected Member of Parliament for Kiharu Constituency is not a novice at the games of politics. Nyoro sat down with Capital Campus to share the pivotal points of his college political career. Kicking off his political career as a student leader in Kenyatta University, the K.U
An incubate at Chandaria Business Innovation and Incubation Centre, Joseph Ngugi Nyambura, has been selected to participate in the 2017 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young Africa Leaders. Joseph will arrive in the United States on 16 June 2017 and is expected to spend six weeks taking part in an academic and
According to an article on Face2Face Africa, 3 Kenyatta University students have developed an app that acts as a panic button for those in danger. After surviving a robbery where Edwin Inganji lost his mobile phone and laptop, he thought up an app that could save the lives of many.
Assisted
The 3rd Edition of the EXP Kings of Rugby, which came to a close Saturday 22nd October at the Egerton University Njoro campus, saw the University of Jo'burg outdoing Kenyatta University's BlakBlad 17 -14 to clinch the title. Egerton University, the hosts came in third after beating MKU Thika 14