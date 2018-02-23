Teachers’ Strike Goes On, As Academic Year Nears Its End

Capital Campus Academics 0

Prospects of the lecturer’s strike being called off is far from over, at least according to Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga who has insisted they will only go back to work after receiving money. While speaking in Nakuru, Wasonga reiterated that they are not intending to call off

How The Lecturers’ Strike Revealed The Reality Of Education in Kenya

Capital Campus Academics, Featured 0

Lecturers in institutions of higher education announced they are back on strike yesterday, Wednesday 1st November for the third time this year. After a year shrouded in political tension and workers strikes, the national has been progressing at a snail's pace. READ: Salaries Withheld For Striking UON Lecturers Kenya's students are among

Kenyatta University Alumni Secures Mandela Washington Fellowship

Ivy Mang'eli Academics 0

An incubate at Chandaria Business Innovation and Incubation Centre, Joseph Ngugi Nyambura, has been selected to participate in the 2017 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young Africa Leaders. Joseph will arrive in the United States on 16 June 2017 and is expected to spend six weeks taking part in an academic and

