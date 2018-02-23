Kendrick Lamar has admitted his videos are just as important to him as his music.
The 'All The Stars' hitmaker grew up being inspired by visuals and it has always been vital to him that fans get as much from watching his songs as they do from listening to them.
Kendrick told All The StarsBillboardBusta RhymesDr. DreHumblekendrick lamarloyaltyMissy Elliottsnoop dogg Read More
While Black Panther is potentially headed for record-breaking ticket sales, the soundtrack accompanying the film has also kicked off with a noteworthy debut.
Curated by Kendrick Lamar and TDE CEO Anthony Tiffith who runs Top Dawg Records, the company that released the soundtrack, Black Panther soundtrack album will appear at No. All The StarsBlack PantherFutureHi Hopkendrick lamarrapSZA Read More
DJ Khaled is planning "something monumental" for his Kendrick Lamar collaboration.
The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker has been discussing teaming up with the fellow hip-hop star on a track, but it's got to be something impressive. He told Rolling Stone magazine: "We've been talking about it. I know when I do get DJ Khaledkendrick lamarOnly OneRolling StoneWild Thoughts Read More
Solána Imani Rowe, known professionally by SZA was overlooked by the Recording Academy in the 60th edition of the Grammys. The "Supermodel" singer, songwriter who was a sure-win for the Grammy for "Best New Artist" did not receive the award at the event held on 28th January 2018.
New-Jersey born and D.A.M.NGrammy AwardsJay Zkendrick lamarRecording AcademySZA Read More
Tyler, The Creator thinks he should win the Best Rap Album Grammy over regular winners Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar.
The 'Yonkers' hitmaker, whose record 'Flower Boy' received a nod, says it's time for someone "different" to pick up the accolade. Tyler - who received his first ever Grammy nomination this year Flower BoygrammysJay Zkendrick lamarMigosThe CreatorTylerYonkers Read More
Kendrick Lamar's new publishing deal could be worth as much as $40 million.
The 30-year-old rap star has emerged as one of the biggest-selling artists in the music industry since he signed his original agreement with Warner/Chappell Music, but Top Dawg Entertainment, which manages Kendrick, is now weighing up offers between Ice Cubekendrick lamarsnoop dogg Read More
Eminem and Thirty Seconds to Mars will headline intimate shows ahead of the Grammy Awards later this month.
The 'Untouchable' hitmaker will perform at New York's Irving Plaza on January 26 during Grammy Week, while the Jared Leto-fronted band will kick off the Live Nations-supported Citi Sound Vault shows at the Eminemgrammyskendrick lamarThirty Seconds to Mars Read More
Kendrick Lamar was earlier confirmed as producer for the upcoming 'Black Panther' movie soundtrack.
The rap star is excited to work with Marvel Studios and filmmaker Ryan Coogler on the project, which will see them create a collection of original songs specifically for the superhero film. In a statement, he said: Black Pantherkendrick lamarRyan Coogler Read More
Kendrick Lamar has hinted he's set to feature on the 'Black Panther' movie soundtrack.
The much-anticipated new film is due to hit cinema screens in 2018 and Kendrick has suggested he could play a part with the Marvel movie, dropping a major hint in his new 'Love' music video.
In one particular Black PantherDAMNkendrick lamar Read More
Kendrick Lamar regrets missing out on the opportunity to collaborate with Prince.
The 30-year-old rap star spent some time in the studio with the legendary musician before his death in April last year, and Kendrick has admitted to allowing a once-in-a-lifetime chance pass him by.
He recalled: "I played him a record kendrick lamartaylor swift Read More