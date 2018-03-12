Khloe Kardashian was thrown an elephant-themed baby shower.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who is currently eight months pregnant with her first child - was blown away when her friends and family arranged an "unbelievable baby shower" for her and her little girl on Saturday (10.03.18) night.
Taking to Keeping Up with the KardashiansKendall JennerKhloe KardashianKourtney KardashianKylie Jenner Read More
Kendall Jenner has sold her apartment for $1.4 million.
The 22-year-old model has offloaded the Los Angeles condo for a $100,000 profit after splashing out $1.3 million on the plush property in 2014.
According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kendall's mother Kris Jenner signed over the two-bedroom condo on November 8.
The Emily BluntKeeping Up with the KardashiansKendall Jenner Read More
Kendall Jenner has topped Forbes' World's Highest Paid Models List 2017.
The 22-year-old model has knocked fellow catwalk icon Gisele Bundchen off the top spot as being named the highest-earning model on the annual rankings this year, which is a title the 37-year-old beauty has held for 15 years since 2002, Ashley GrahamBella HadidChrissy TeigenForbesGisele BundchenKeeping Up with the KardashiansKendall Jenner Read More
Kendall Jenner is set to be named the Fashion Icon of the Decade next month.
The 21-year-old supermodel will receive the honour at the Daily Front Row's 2017 Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week, which will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown, New York, on September BalmainKendall JennerThe Lenny Letter Read More
Reality star Kendall Jenner is again in the center of controversy after the airing of the new Adidas Originals campaign. The adverted that featured basketball star James Harden, rappers 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Playboi Carti, was not well received by the public, with many sharing their sentiments with the 21 SavageAdidasAdidas OriginalsJames HardenKeeping Up with the KardashiansKendall Jenner Read More
Kendall and Kylie Jenner's apology over their controversial t-shirt range is not enough for the estate of the late Notorious B.I.G.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars recently came under fire for the $125 garments, which saw the sisters' faces printed over the top of portraits of music icons including Keeping Up with the KardashiansKendall JennerKylie JennerNotorious B.I.GVoletta Wallace Read More
Kendall and Kylie Jenner have "deeply apologised" for their controversial t-shirts and withdrawn them from sale.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars came under fire for the $125 garments, which saw the sisters' faces printed over the top of portraits of music icons including the late Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Kendall JennerKylie JennerNotorious BIGOzzy OsbourneSharon OsbourneTupac Shakur Read More
Kendall Jenner's relationship with boyfriend A$AP Rocky has become "more serious".
The 21-year-old model has yet to confirm she is officially dating the rapper, but the pair have been spending a lot of time together and it is rumoured their romance is starting to get increasingly more intense. Speaking to PEOPLE ASAP RockyKeeping Up with the KardashiansKendall Jenner Read More
Kendall Jenner is "happy" with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
The 21-year-old model finally went public with the 'L$D' hitmaker when they were spotted together at the Met Gala on Monday (01.05.17) following months of speculation of a romance between the pair, and whilst sources claim it's unlikely there will be a A$AP RockyKeeping Up with the KardashiansKendall Jenner Read More
Harry Styles would rather be gunged than be in a room with all of his ex-girlfriends.
The 23-year-old singer - who has previously dated the likes of Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Caroline Flack - revealed during an extended interview with showbiz pal Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 that he'd Caroline FlackHarry StylesKendall JennerNick Grimshawtaylor swift Read More