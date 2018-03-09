Khloe Kardashian has admitted she's given in to her pregnancy cravings.
The 33-year-old reality star is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and although she's been priding herself on managing to keep fit whilst pregnant, she has now revealed that since entering the final
Scott Disick is reportedly still "insanely jealous" over his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau Younes Bendjima.
The 34-year-old reality star is now in a relationship with Sofia Richie, but according to sources, that hasn't helped ease his jealousy surrounding his ex-girlfriend Kourtney - with whom he has Mason, eight,
Kim Kardashian West has shared the first picture of baby Chicago.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to her Instagram account on Monday (26.02.18) to share a snap of her daughter, who was born last month.
Meanwhile, Kim - who also has North, four, and Saint, two - previously took
Lamar Odom is "really happy" for his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.
The 38-year-old basketball player was married to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2016, and although they've had their ups and
Tyga has no "bad blood" with Kylie Jenner.
The 'Rack City' hitmaker may have gone his separate ways from the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has since welcomed daughter Stormi into the world with her partner Travis Scott - but he insists they still talk "here and there".
Speaking
Kylie Jenner has broken the record for the most liked post on Instagram.
The 20-year-old reality star posted the an image of her newborn daughter on the site on Tuesday (06.02.18) where she also revealed she and her boyfriend Travis Scott have named her Stormi Webster, and just one day later,
Kylie Jenner has named her daughter Stormi.
The 20-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child into the world last Thursday (01.02.18), and in a photo shared on Instagram on Tuesday (06.02.18), the lip kit mogul has revealed the unusual moniker the new parents have picked for
Kylie Jenner has reportedly "matured a lot" since becoming pregnant.
The 20-year-old reality star welcomed her first child into the world with her boyfriend Travis Scott last week, and sources have said that since entering a relationship with the rapper and falling pregnant, she has become "much less dramatic".

n the 4th
n the 4th Keeping Up with the KardashiansKylie JennerTravis ScottTyga Read More
Kylie Jenner is reportedly "counting down the days" until she gives birth.
The 20-year-old reality star is believed to be expecting her first child with Travis Scott, and although she is still yet to confirm the speculation, with her rumored due date fast approaching she is said to be "excited" about
Kim Kardashian West thinks Rob Kardashian should have "known better" when he posted explicit pictures of Blac Chyna online.
The 30-year-old reality star became embroiled in a feud with his former fiancée - who is the mother of his 14-month-old daughter Dream - last year after he took to social media