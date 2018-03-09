Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have reportedly split.
The 'Sorry' singer rekindled his romance with the 'Wolves' hitmaker in November, but they are taking a break following a string of rows, though insiders insist they will "absolutely get back together" and have stayed in regular contact, even though they're not spending
Selena Gomez's mother has admitted she is "not happy" about her daughter's reconciliation with Justin Bieber.
The 'Wolves' singer rekindled her romance with the 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker - who she previously dated on and off for four years until 2015 - a few months ago and though her mom,
'Fifty Shades Freed' producers originally intended for Justin Bieber to sing with Rita Ora on 'For You'.
Bosses at Universal Pictures were desperate to get the pop megastar on the track "with or without" Rita, after securing Taylor Swift on the last movie, 'Fifty Shades Darker', with former One Direction star
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have sparked speculation they could be set to rekindle their romance.
The Victoria's Secret model and the 'Starboy' singer - who dated briefly in 2015 - are said to be "totally in love" and are in constant contact.
A source told Us Weekly that Bella, 21, and
Justin Bieber has praised his father in a touching Instagram post.
The 23-year-old musician took to the photo-sharing app on Tuesday (05.12.17) to post a heartfelt message to his father Jeremy, 42, as he said he would love him "forever and always".
The message read: "I love continuing to get to know
Selena Gomez has insisted she is still "best friends" with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.
The 25-year-old singer recently called time on her romance with the fellow musician - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - but has revealed there's no love lost between the pair as they still maintain a "true
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly "exclusive".
The 23-year-old singer and the 'Fetish' hitmaker - who previously had an on/off romance from 2010 to 2015 - are thought to have rekindled their relationship after Selena called things off with fellow musician The Weeknd, and sources now claim the pair aren't
Ed Sheeran won the Song of The Year prize at the BMI London Awards at The Dorchester Hotel on Monday night (09.10.17).
The 26-year-old star scooped the coveted award for the second time in his career for writing Justin Bieber's hit single 'Love Yourself', which saw off stiff competition from Zayn
Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with six. The 27-year-old singer is up for Best Artist, Best Look, Best Pop, Biggest Fans, Best Video for 'Look What You Made Me Do' and Best US Act.
And Taylor could make history at the SSE Arena, Wembley,
ustin Bieber has released a new track, 'Friends'.
The 23-year-old singer unveiled plans for the single earlier this week, and the upbeat, poppy song - a collaboration with producer-songwriter Bloodpop - is now available and features lyrics about wanting to stay friends with a former partner.
He sings: "Now you're wonderin' why