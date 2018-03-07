Kenyan Nuclear Science students get a curriculum boost in new program

As Kenya gears towards the possible adoption of nuclear energy, an agreement signed in Austria this March 2018 will allow students from Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa to study from a live nuclear reactor. The (IAEA)reports that students from the said countries will get online access to the facilities of

JKUAT gains from mega Bill Gates funding for healthcare research

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has won the Grand Challenges Explorations grant, an initiative funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to foster groundbreaking research in global health and development. Dr. Agnes Mindila, a Lecturer, and ICT for Development researcher at the Department of Computing and COD

Teachers’ Strike Goes On, As Academic Year Nears Its End

Prospects of the lecturer’s strike being called off is far from over, at least according to Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga who has insisted they will only go back to work after receiving money. While speaking in Nakuru, Wasonga reiterated that they are not intending to call off

How The Lecturers’ Strike Revealed The Reality Of Education in Kenya

Lecturers in institutions of higher education announced they are back on strike yesterday, Wednesday 1st November for the third time this year. After a year shrouded in political tension and workers strikes, the national has been progressing at a snail's pace. READ: Salaries Withheld For Striking UON Lecturers Kenya's students are among

Kenyan Innovator Confirmed As Speaker At MISK Global Forum

Evans Wadongo, a renown Kenyan innovator has been confirmed as one of the speakers at a global conference for thought leaders. The conference is set to take place in November in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He is one of only two Africans set to speak, the other one being South African. Evans

Joho Picks Academician As Running Mate In The Race For Governor

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has picked Dr. William Kingi, a Senior Lecturer at the Technical University of Mombasa, as his running mate for the gubernatorial race in the August 8 General Election. Joho said that he settled for Dr. Kingi as his running mate owing to his vast experience in administrative

JKUAT Assembly Line Churns Out First Batch of 2,000 Tablets

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology has rolled out 2,000 tablets from their tech-plant located in Juja. Known for technological advancements JKUAT, as well as Moi University won a tender to produce school devices. JKUAT  began with 2,000 tablets to be used by primary school students as part of

