As Kenya gears towards the possible adoption of nuclear energy, an agreement signed in Austria this March 2018 will allow students from Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa to study from a live nuclear reactor. The IAEA reports that students from the said countries will get online access to the facilities of International Atomic Energy Agency.
Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has won the Grand Challenges Explorations grant, an initiative funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to foster groundbreaking research in global health and development.
Dr. Agnes Mindila, a Lecturer, and ICT for Development researcher at the Department of Computing won the Grand Challenges Explorations grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to foster groundbreaking research in global health and development.
Prospects of the lecturer’s strike being called off is far from over, at least according to Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga who has insisted they will only go back to work after receiving money.
While speaking in Nakuru, Wasonga reiterated that they are not intending to call off the strike.
Lecturers in institutions of higher education announced they are back on strike yesterday, Wednesday 1st November for the third time this year. After a year shrouded in political tension and workers strikes, the national has been progressing at a snail's pace.
Salaries Withheld For Striking UON Lecturers
Kenya's students are among those affected by the lecturer's strike.
Evans Wadongo, a renown Kenyan innovator has been confirmed as one of the speakers at a global conference for thought leaders. The conference is set to take place in November in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He is one of only two Africans set to speak, the other one being South African.
Evans Evans WadongoJomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and TechnologyMisk Global Forum Read More
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has picked Dr. William Kingi, a Senior Lecturer at the Technical University of Mombasa, as his running mate for the gubernatorial race in the August 8 General Election.
Joho said that he settled for Dr. Kingi as his running mate owing to his vast experience in administrative matters.
Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology has rolled out 2,000 tablets from their tech-plant located in Juja. Known for technological advancements JKUAT, as well as Moi University won a tender to produce school devices. JKUAT began with 2,000 tablets to be used by primary school students as part of the Digital Literacy Program.