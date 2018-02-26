Janelle Monae misses being able to speak to Prince for guidance about her career.
The 32-year-old singer-and-actress is getting ready to release her third studio album 'Dirty Computer' in two months' time and prior to the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker's death in April 2016 he had been a mentor to her and David BowieDirty ComputerDjango JaneJanelle MonaeMake Me FeelPrinceStevie WonderThe ArchAndroid Read More
Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong'o have been linked to the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot.
Kristen, 27 and 34-year-old Lupita are among the stars being considered for the re-imagining of the ABC series, which will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, according to Variety.
The original series premiered in 1976 and lasted for five seasons Janelle MonaeKristen Stewart. Lupita Nyong'o Read More
Janelle Monáe believes being poor helped her to be "more creative" with her style.
The 31-year-old singer and songwriter has claimed she developed a "superpower" when she was younger and didn't have much money, which enabled her to be more innovative with her wardrobe choices. Speaking about how her style developed Hidden FiguresJanelle MonaeMarie ClaireTightrope Read More