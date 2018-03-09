March 8th, is the International Women's Day, a day set aside to commemorate the movement for women's rights.
While millions of women across the world took their time to celebrate the Day, a good number gathered to strike and protest while marking the day in various countries on Thursday, 8, 2018, Chris brownfeminismInternational Women's DayVanessa Carlton Read More
To celebrate International Women's Day, we list the top female CEOs in business. Inspired by those around them, and the many troubles their communities face, these ladies took to business to make life easier for many. Known as the pillars of society, more women find empowerment and are encouraged to businessenterpriseInternational Women's Day Read More
Johnnie Walker has launched a female version of its whiskey in the US – Jane Walker, the bold move is in an attempt to attract more female drinkers. The introduction of Jane Walker represents the brand’s commitment to celebrate diversity among its consumers as well as push more contributions towards DiageoGender equalityGender parityInternational Women's DayJane WalkerJohhnie Walker Read More
A quick image search on “Muslim women’ on google often brings up similar pictures of women in black veils covering their faces. While this may not seem problematic, it seems to portray Muslim Women as the same and ignores their diversity.
Getty Images, a photo stock agency, is looking to change International Women's DayIslamophobiaMuslim Read More