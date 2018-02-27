Kim Kardashian West has shared the first picture of baby Chicago.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to her Instagram account on Monday (26.02.18) to share a snap of her daughter, who was born last month.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BfrP5WDFmWd/?hl=en&taken-by=kimkardashian
Meanwhile, Kim - who also has North, four, and Saint, two - previously took Chicago West
Solange Knowles will receive the Harvard Foundation 2018 Artist of the Year Award.
The 31-year-old singer - who released her third studio album 'A Seat At The Table' to critical acclaim in 2016 - will receive her award at a ceremony at Harvard's Cultural Rhythms Festival on March 3.
Each year, the Harvard
Kylie Jenner has broken the record for the most liked post on Instagram.
The 20-year-old reality star posted the an image of her newborn daughter on the site on Tuesday (06.02.18) where she also revealed she and her boyfriend Travis Scott have named her Stormi Webster, and just one day later,
Kylie Jenner has named her daughter Stormi.
The 20-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child into the world last Thursday (01.02.18), and in a photo shared on Instagram on Tuesday (06.02.18), the lip kit mogul has revealed the unusual moniker the new parents have picked for
Naomi Watts has paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger on the 10th anniversary of his passing.
The 'Brokeback Mountain' star passed away on January 22, 2008, after suffering from cardiac arrest brought on by prescription drug intoxication at the age of 28, and his former partner Naomi - who
Ed Sheeran has admitted he is likely to step away from the music scene when he settles down to have a family.
The 26-year-old singer announced on Saturday (20.01.18) that he had become engaged to his long-term girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. Ed and Cherry announced their engagement this week via social media
Former President Barack Obama joined the masses on the internet to celebrate his queen and his message was so sweet it sure qualifies as couple goals. The two who have been pictured enjoying their time away from the Oval Office, have always been very public about their affections for each
Lupita Nyong'o has written a children's book.
The '12 Years A Slave' star took to social media to reveal she has penned a book about a young girl called Sulwe and hopes it will inspire all young people to "walk with joy in their own skin".
https://www.instagram.com/p/BeEYScrDtFP/?hl=en&taken-by=lupitanyongo
Meanwhile, Lupita previously revealed she feels
Olubowale Victor Akintimehin also known as Wale has tried his hand at a "The Weekend" remix, and he did not disappoint.
The Nigerian -American rapper known for tracks such as "Lotus Flower Bomb" and "Bad" delivers sensual lines with an uptempo flow. The remix kicks off with a heavy spoken word
Cardi B's fiancé has got her name tattooed on his neck.
READ: Cardi B Denies Rumors Of A Staged Proposal
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker's boyfriend Offset has had his future wife's name inked on his skin alongside a picture of a Powerpuff Girl. In an Instagram video, which was posted on