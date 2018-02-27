Kim Kardashian shares first picture of her newest addition to the family

Kim Kardashian West has shared the first picture of baby Chicago. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to her Instagram account on Monday (26.02.18) to share a snap of her daughter, who was born last month. https://www.instagram.com/p/BfrP5WDFmWd/?hl=en&taken-by=kimkardashian Meanwhile, Kim - who also has North, four, and Saint, two - previously took

Hollywood commemorates Heath Ledger’s death, 10 years on

Naomi Watts has paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger on the 10th anniversary of his passing. The 'Brokeback Mountain' star passed away on January 22, 2008, after suffering from cardiac arrest brought on by prescription drug intoxication at the age of 28, and his former partner Naomi - who

Lupita Nyong’o becomes a published author with her children’s book

Lupita Nyong'o has written a children's book. The '12 Years A Slave' star took to social media to reveal she has penned a book about a young girl called Sulwe and hopes it will inspire all young people to "walk with joy in their own skin". https://www.instagram.com/p/BeEYScrDtFP/?hl=en&taken-by=lupitanyongo Meanwhile, Lupita previously revealed she feels

