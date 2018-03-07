Nairobi Innovation Week hopes to attract investor attention

Capital Campus Academics, Featured

Nairobi Innovation Week opened to the public on the 5th of March. The week-long event hosted at the Nairobi University grounds has been an annual event since 2016. The event spotlights innovation and entrepreneurship within Kenya. A partnership between the public sector and private companies, the anticipated results will champion

Turn Your Invention To An Innovation To Increase Profits

CONTRIBUTOR Student Hustle

Last week the Nairobi University Town campus hosted the 3rd Edition of Nairobi Innovation Week. The main aim of this year's Innovation week was to bring together various key players in the society (public and private stakeholders; local and International innovators) to showcase innovations and concepts that can be used

Registration For Nairobi Innovation Week Open To Kenyan Exhibitors

Capital Campus Academics, Money

The university of Nairobi hosts the 3rd edition of the Nairobi Innovation Week.   Hailed as a university in the forefront of innovation in technology and science, the weeklong exhibitions is said to showcase the best tech solutions on offer at the Nairobi University Town Campus. According to the university's site, there

USIU Launched Freida Brown Student Center Costing 735M

Capital Campus Academics, Campus Alerts

USIU-Africa  launched the student center on the 10th November. The center is designed to cater to a student population of approximately 8,000 students. The 77,120 square feet building is estimated to have cost the institution Kshs. 735 Million. Sharing their excitement on social media, the institution hopes to improve student

