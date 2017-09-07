Beyoncé and Barbra Streisand will headline a benefit concert to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The 'Love On Top' hitmaker and the 'Woman in Love' singer are set to perform at the telethon event on September 12 alongside Blake Shelton and Oprah Winfrey to help the victims of
Joel Osteen has seen lots of backlash after it came to light that he did not open his church for Hurricane Harvey victims. After receiving lots of social media pressure, the 54-year-old responded to accusations alleging tand eventually opened up Lakewood Church as a santuary for hurricane vitims. However, Osteen
Beyoncé has vowed to "help as many" people as possible following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding that has hit Houston.
The R&B singer - who was born and raised in the southwestern Texan city - has revealed she is praying for those affected by the natural
According to Ren Moore, it's never too late to turn your life around.
In a recent article in USA TODAY College, the 42-year-old a convicted killer just graduated from college. Serving a jail sentence of 20 years after killing a man in a dispute over a drug- deal gone bad.
The ambition