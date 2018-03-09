Young, fresh and determined Daisy Ndede is a young lass with lots of talent.
The Nairobi-based songbird has three tracks available on Soundcloud and is working on putting out more music with the year. Daisy has an uplifting quality to her music. A listen to the track "Honey" gives the feeling Daisy NdedeElctrohoneyMusicneosoulSongwritingSoundCloud Read More
The five-year project is expected to directly benefit 12,500 unemployed and out-of-school youth and provide opportunities to an additional 25,000 people involved in the value chain from harvesting, to processing, packaging and marketing honey and raw silk.
Funded to the tune of USD10.35M by the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology enterpriseethiopiahoneysilkYouth Read More