Canadian rapper, Drake made a surprise visit to the Lotus House Women’s shelter for the women and children where he donated gifts and a $50,000 check for nonprofit expansion of the facility.
Just a few days after making other huge donations in Miami, Drizzy paid a visit to the City's only
Nairobians walked past Tuskys Chap Chap Supermarket on Muindi Mbingu Street. Taxi drivers leaned against their cars as they waited for their next customer. It was difficult to ignore the young boys, some begged for food from shopper coming from the purchases in the supermarket. Another simply slept on the HomelessLifestreetkids Read More
LOS ANGELES - Nearly 50,000 students attending the largest public university in the United States are homeless and many more go hungry, according to a new study made public this week.
The study, commissioned by California State University (CSU), which has 23 campuses across the western state and some 460,000 students, shows