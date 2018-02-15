Viola Davis says the #MeToo movement will cost everyone "something" as nothing great comes for free.
The 'How To Get Away With Murder' star is glad so many people are speaking up about the sexual harassment they have experienced to raise awareness of what is going on but says each person
Kenya's biggest name in Hollywood Lupita Nyong'o took to the press to share her account of her encounter with Harvey Weinstein.
In an article that was published in the The New York Times, Lupita explains her close encounter with the Hollywood producer who is currently facing multiple charges of assault.
Lupita Nyongo’s acting career can be described as meteoric and fabulous. From Kenya to Hollywood, Lupita’s is at a place where every aspiring actor wants to be. But her journey to Hollywood is anything but meteoric or an overnight success.
In a keynote speech at the Massachusetts Conference for Women, Lupita
You might have caught her in the popular local TV series Mother-in-law as one of the new cast or maybe recognized her as the lady in the Olyset Mosquito net advert. Marion Wambui or 'Mama Olive' - Charlie's first wife in mother in-law is a journalism student at the University
"Monsters University" - a prequel to Pixar's 2001 hit "Monsters, Inc" -- buried Brad Pitt zombie flick "World War Z" and took the top spot at the US box office, provisional figures showed Sunday.
The animated movie that tells how monster buddies Mike and Sulley became friends and honed their scaring
Hollywood has hundreds of celebrities who keep us glued to our TV screens daily. Just as there's always one in a million, there is always extraordinary in a population of ordinary. Here are Hollywood's smartest celebrities. Most are members of MENSA, the largest and oldest IQ society in the world,