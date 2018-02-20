Capital Campus caught up with the founder of Blem Entertainment, George Chege.
A young entrepreneur, he shares his trials and triumphs in his quest to revolutionalize the entertainment industry with a new approach to Nairobi's lively party life.
CC: What is Blem Entertainment?
GC: Blem comes from Blends of music which what we
Drake recently visited the state of Florida to shoot his latest video "God's Plan."
The track a fan favorite has become so big since the release of the audio, that the when the video dropped, it got outstanding rave reviews. Released
Tanzanian artist born and based in Kenya, Mr. Nabiey, launches his brand new music career by dropping new single “Girl” produced by underground music producer from Kenya, Arkishpro.
The single "Girl" flaunts Nabiey's smooth rap and melodic flow in feel-good beats is the first single off his upcoming album titled: 'Mr.
Anje Music is not a new name in Kenya's music scene.
A producer, songwriter, and rapper, Anje known by his government names Allan Njoroge is someone to watch. Starting the year fresh, his new sound has a heavy trap influence. With strong baseline and quick flow, Anje is looking to take
Porter Davis is a new find on the music sharing service, SoundCloud.
The young man has a clean sound, that is heavily influenced by rap and trap. The track "Stunna" was among his first releases off his album "Stunna." With little experience, the New Zealand based rapper is making a name
Curtis Jackson alias "50 Cent" has accumulated a lot of money after being one of the first musicians to accept Bitcoin back in 2014, a time the world had little consent of what cryptocurrency was. It is alleged that fans purchased his Animal Ambition for one Bitcoin when its price
Check out the latest episode of The Lit List where we cover the most lewd lyrics of Kenyan rap.
To find out who features on the list, watch the video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiMifgDuvxg&t=4s
7feet tall, retired basketball player Shaquille O'Neal's legacy towers over British comedian Big Shaq.
The two public figures have had their differences play out in the public with Shaquille taking offense to the roadman Shaq using the same name. The duo, both rappers took to the booth to spit bars defending their
The winning trio of the Migos has released a teaser video for their collaboration with "No Frauds" star Nicki Minaj and "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B.
The video has been released amid lots of speculation that the two female emcees were hoping to work together. Quavo, Offset and Takeoff made the
The international phenomenon finally released his "Man's Not Hot" video.
The track that went viral in the month of October saw the phrase trend online and feature as a conversational piece. Now a recognizable figure, Big Shaq shares his experience at the BET Hip Hop awards and his live performances across