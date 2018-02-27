23-year old Cameroonian M-health startup recognized by Queen Elizabeth

Capital Campus Enterprise, Featured 0

Alain Nteff, a Telecommunications Engineering student and social entrepreneur, has been recognized by Queen Elizabeth under the umbrella of the inaugural Queens Young Leaders Award for his efforts in improving maternal and infant health. Nteff is the Co-founder of GiftedMom, a mobile health technology social enterprise that has impacted over 3,000

Read More

Strathmore gets new Tech Lab from HP to develop Health Solutions

Capital Campus Academics, Research 3

Strathmore University has added another lab at its Madaraka Campus which is geared to improve access to healthcare for citizens throughout Kenya. HP East Africa, in cooperation with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and Kenya’sMinistry of Health (MOH) have developed the lab which will provide faculty and students with technology

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved