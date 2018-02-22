Harvey Weinstein has claimed Gwyneth Paltrow's sexual harassment allegations against him are false, as she continued to work with him after the alleged misconduct took place.
The 65-year-old disgraced producer has faced several allegations of sexual misconduct since a damning New York Times article was published in October last year, including
Keira Knightley has slammed "modern-day" movies for "always" featuring themes of sexual abuse.
The 32-year-old actress has admitted she often chooses to star in "historical" movies rather than ones set in the modern-day because of the number of features that promote the idea of sexually abusing their female characters.
She said: "I
Harvey Weinstein is receiving both inpatient and outpatient treatment amid the numerous sexual harassment allegations made against him.
The 65-year-old disgraced producer stands accused of sexually harassing over 40 women in a 30-year period, and it was previously revealed he would be entering a rehab center in Arizona to receive treatment
Kenya's biggest name in Hollywood Lupita Nyong'o took to the press to share her account of her encounter with Harvey Weinstein.
In an article that was published in the The New York Times, Lupita explains her close encounter with the Hollywood producer who is currently facing multiple charges of assault.
Harvey Weinstein will be stripped of his French Legion of Honor.
The French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he has "taken steps" to remove the honor - which is handed out as an order of merit for great military or civil acts - from the 65-year-old producer after he was
Kate Beckinsale has claimed she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein.
The 44-year-old actress issued a statement on social media on Thursday (12.10.17) claiming the disgraced producer - who has been accused of sexually harassing a number of female employees over a 30-year period - made inappropriate advances when she was