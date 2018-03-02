SZA felt like she'd "failed" her fans when she didn't win one of five possible Grammys.
Among the nods was Best Urban Contemporary Album for 'CTRL', and though the 'Supermodel' hitmaker was initially "mad" that she came home without any prizes, the 27-year-old singer/songwriter admits her record is "much bigger" than
Tyler, The Creator thinks he should win the Best Rap Album Grammy over regular winners Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar.
The 'Yonkers' hitmaker, whose record 'Flower Boy' received a nod, says it's time for someone "different" to pick up the accolade. Tyler - who received his first ever Grammy nomination this year
Eminem and Thirty Seconds to Mars will headline intimate shows ahead of the Grammy Awards later this month.
The 'Untouchable' hitmaker will perform at New York's Irving Plaza on January 26 during Grammy Week, while the Jared Leto-fronted band will kick off the Live Nations-supported Citi Sound Vault shows at the
Jay-Z has tied with Steve Wonder to become the third most-nominated artist in Grammys history.
The 47-year-old rapper - whose real name is Shawn Carter - has received a total of eight nods, giving him a total of 74 nominations and 21 wins.
The 'Encore' hitmaker and the 'Superstition' are joined by
Jay-Z is set to be honored with the Salute to Industry Icons Award at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
The 47-year-old rapper has received a whopping 21 gongs from the glitzy award ceremony in the past 18 years, and it has now been revealed that next year, the National Academy of Recording
The 27-year-old Grammy winner has fans intrigued yet again.
With the release of her video "Ready For It" Taylor has fans shocked at her transformation. The video which takes on a futuristic outlook is an entertaining watch. Released on Youtube on the 26th of October, Swift announced the new single on
There has been an increase in political tensions throughout the United States of America, many are advocating for the removal of Confederate Monuments. The Confederates who lost the American Civil War of 1861-1865. The war was based on the opposing thoughts on slavery and states' rights where the Confederates championed
James Corden will host the Grammy Awards in 2018.
The 38-year-old talk show host first took over as presenter of the glitzy award show earlier this year, and it has now been revealed that bosses were so impressed with his performance he's been hired to reprise his role for next year's
The Grammy Awards does not have a "race problem", according to President of the Recording Academy Neil Portnow.
The annual ceremony has recently been criticized by a number of artists, including Frank Ocean and Solange Knowles, for a perceived lack of diversity - but Neil has rubbished their suggestions, insisting the
Adele and Beyoncé are both set to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
The R&B superstar and 'Hello' hitmaker will go head-to-head in the categories for Album of The Year, Record of The Year and Song of The Year and Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich is confident both will perform on the night.
He