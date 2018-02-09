Anje Music is not a new name in Kenya's music scene.
A producer, songwriter, and rapper, Anje known by his government names Allan Njoroge is someone to watch. Starting the year fresh, his new sound has a heavy trap influence. With strong baseline and quick flow, Anje is looking to take
In his new song titled "Maria," Bahati takes a trip down memory lane remembering his friend Maria. Starting out strong with the blare of the saxophone, Bahati brings his signature sound to his new track. Urging his friend to return to Christ, the song's lyrics share Bahati's call to a
'Fanya', a song by Willy Paul recently sparked a lot of negative reaction from the public. The young artist who greatly radicalized his image and type of music has caused a lot of discussions. His image particularly his ear studs and lyrics are being called into question. Critics have said
Kenyan Gospel star Bahati is surely climbing back to the top after missing out on the Groove Awards nominations and the controversies between him and fellow gospel singer Willy Paul.
Bahati dropped a new jam titled "In Love" which he said is different from all his other songs.In the song The
The 11th edition of Groove Awards went down on 1st June 2016. It was my first time to attend the event and I must say that I loved the experience. The set up was on point with the stage resembling a grand event staged somewhere in Europe. Clearly, the team
Several media reports and Social Media posts emerged over the weekend saying artiste Avril had given surrendered her life to Christ in an event hosted by CUEA and attended by gospel singer Christina Shusho.
Naturally, we expected that Avril will leave the secular industry and join Size 8 who switched to gospel
KU gospel artiste Fleksy Kimulwo is currently riding high in Kenya’s gospel scene. His hit ‘IchameNg’o’ and ‘I am nothing’ are currently receiving considerable airplay. The fourth year Economics and Statistics student at Kenyatta University thanks God for his musical talent and the ability to balance books and music.
Fleksy discovered