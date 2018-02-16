Bahati, one of Kenya's premier gospel artists is back.
After a 2-month hiatus since his last release "Lala Amka" in early January, Bahati returns the spotlight with great news. He and his wife Diana Marua had a baby girl on Valentine's Day. Bahati took things one step further with an unconventional baby BahatiDiana MaruaGospel musicTen over Ten Read More
The Gospel Music industry is very competitive. With friendly rivalry brewing between Willy Paul and Bahati, the fans get the best from both artists. In the year 2017, the two have released several songs including some spectacular collaborations. Willy Paul called in the big guns, featuring reggae starlet Alaine in Angel BenardBahatiGospel musicMercy MasikaWilly Paul Read More
Capital Campus had an opportunity to interview an upcoming gospel music duo, Gibson Lewa and Jay Poetree, two 3rd year Kenyatta University students with a deep love of music and contemporary art.
CC: Your song is called ‘Zaidi’. What’s the message behind it?
GJ: Zaidi is a gospel song about us getting Gibson LewaGospel musicJay Poetreekenyatta universityMusic Read More
Known to many as Eastlands Most Beloved, Bahati has had great success in and outside of music.
His latest feature on the track "Ndogo Ndogo" was a collaboration with David Wonder. Wonder has made a name for himself as one of the breakout stars of EMB with his debut track "Naelewa" BahatiBidco AfricaDavid WonderGospel music Read More
Nicki Minaj "names and claims it" in new gospel collab with Tasha Cobbs.
Tasha Cobbs is a remarkable urban contemporary gospel singer with an iconic voice. She is mostly known for her famous song "Break Every Chain" known to lift many who may be low in spirit. Her voice is that Gospel musicHip-hopNicki MinajRnBTasha Cobbs Read More
A renowned performer and esteemed crooner, Willy Paul has featured on headlines not only for his musical talent but more often than not, it has been his persona that has brought scandal to his name.
In his latest track "Digiri" Willy Paul did not hold back on sharing some insight on DigiriGospel musicThe Groove AwardsWilly Paul Read More
After a heated debate online via the hashtag #GospelGotSecular , it is clear that many have their perceptions on what constitutes a gospel track and furthermore a gospel artist. From the times of Juliani, A-Star and even the crossover artist DnG the term "gospel artist" has began to loose its BahatiGospel musicWilly Paul Read More
Popular Gospel singer Willy Paul has recently released a track dubbed "I Do." In a collaboration with the elegant Jamaican crooner Alaine, the two released the track on the 28th of February after fuelling rumors of some impending nuptials online. Alaine Laughton, 38-year-old reggae star is known for tracks like AlaineGospel musicWilly Paul Read More