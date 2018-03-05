Beyonce and Jay Z have teamed up with DJ Khaled on his new single.
The superstar couple - who previously collaborated with the hip hop star on last year's track 'Shining' - are back with 'Top Off', which is the first song to be taken from Khaled's upcoming album 'Father Of
While Black Panther is potentially headed for record-breaking ticket sales, the soundtrack accompanying the film has also kicked off with a noteworthy debut.
Curated by Kendrick Lamar and TDE CEO Anthony Tiffith who runs Top Dawg Records, the company that released the soundtrack, Black Panther soundtrack album will appear at No.
Future and Drake pair up for a new single "Used to This".
With some clever lyrics and a heavy trap beat, Future delivers autotune laid on a baseline. The collaboration that features Hip Hop heavyweight Drake has a moderate pace and isfull of surprises. With controversy surrounding Drake after the release