Chimamanda Shares Principles Every Strong Black Female Should Live By

Capital Campus Academics 0

A young woman from Nigeria, born fifth of six siblings to scholars for parents, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has observed life and penned some unique stories. She is known for books such as Half of a Yellow Sun, Purple Hibiscus, and even Americanah. Chimamanda is a renowned writer, acknowledged for her

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved