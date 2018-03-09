March 8th, is the International Women's Day, a day set aside to commemorate the movement for women's rights.
While millions of women across the world took their time to celebrate the Day, a good number gathered to strike and protest while marking the day in various countries on Thursday, 8, 2018, Chris brownfeminismInternational Women's DayVanessa Carlton Read More
In a recently published session of TEDxLavington Women, critically acclaimed radio personality turned public persona Caroline Mutuko hit the stage at popular series TEDx to give a talk on a prevailing phenomenon of feminism. Recorded right before the 2017 American election, Mutuko shares why feminism is as important as it Barack ObamaCaroline Mutukofeminism Read More
A young woman from Nigeria, born fifth of six siblings to scholars for parents, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has observed life and penned some unique stories. She is known for books such as Half of a Yellow Sun, Purple Hibiscus, and even Americanah. Chimamanda is a renowned writer, acknowledged for her Chimamanda Ngozi AdichiefeminismGraduation speechWellesley University Read More