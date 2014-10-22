Ericsson has announced the launch of the sixth annual Innovation Awards, a competition in which university students are given the opportunity to be drivers of fundamental change in society.
The theme of the 2015 competition is "The Future of Learning".
Africa apps collected several awards at the just concluded Ericsson Application Awards 2014 at a ceremony held at the Ericsson Studio in Kista, Sweden.
The Student category was won by Team WorkMode from South Africa for their collaboration app, with the Company category being won by Team SOP from Nigeria
Ericsson has announced the launch of its 2014 App Awards with key targets on students and small- and medium-sized enterprises.
The prize is worth EUR 25,000 (Sh2.8 million) and gives app developers the opportunity to be recognized on a global scale.
The theme for 2014 is Apps for Working Life