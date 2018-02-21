Watch out young people, your grammar will cost you and most likely be the barrier between your business proposal, CV or meeting request being accepted. I am seriously concerned about the grammar young people choose to use. Here is a sample letter I have received:
"Dear Chris,
how r u? am looking businessChris KirubiemploymentEntreprenuerProfessionalism Read More
The plunge into business should a well-considered decision. It can a difficult, sometimes risky and even stressful experience managing a business. One must be truly prepared to run an enterprise.
Here are some of the top reflection to make and implement as you run your new business:
1.Taking The Plunge Is Only enterpriseEntreprenuerMoneysuccess Read More