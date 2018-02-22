The second part of our two-part series highlighting Kenya's top record labels, we dive into the powerhouse that was Calif Records.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: #LitList presents the best of Ogopa Deejays
Check out the full video to find out more about what made Calif so powerful in Kenya's music industry.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWRqVCaFFvQ Calif RecordsentertainmentGengeLit ListOgopa Deejays Read More
In a large auditorium in the Catholic University of East Africa Ongata Rongai campus, techies, entrepreneurs, and even creatives shared their best ideas to a room full of eager attendees. The TED Idea Search was based on the premise that "there is always something new coming out of Africa.” According entertainmentNairobitechnologyTED Talks Read More
If you are a foodie or a potato couch the name Gordon Ramsay rings a bell. The Michelin star chef and restaurateur made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on 25th February. In his appearance on the show he discussed various issues including family and life in America, entertainmentgordon ramsay Read More
According to an article on USA Today College, Kenya deserves more help than Kanye. On Feb. 15, Kanye West posted on Twitter that he’s $53 million in debt. In subsequent Tweets, he asked for Mark Zuckerberg’s aid by requesting a $1 billion investment in “the greatest living artist and greatest artist of all entertainmentkanye westrapper Read More
The 58th Grammy were held on the night of the 15th of February at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles.
The who’s who in the music scene showed up dressed to the nines full of expectations to be among the lucky winners to walk away with a Grammy. Though many were nominated, entertainmentgrammyskendrick lamar Read More
Valentines has come and gone. For those of us who celebrated single awareness day, it was time of reflection and celebration on the perks of being single. A new week has began and you need to get up to speed.
Voter registration is on.
If you are over 18, you now have entertainmentKanyeupdate Read More
Calling all Harry Potter fans, the eighth installment of the Harry Potter series is only 5 months away from hitting the shelves. According to a tweet by British publisher Little Brown, the book titled Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be published soon.
The series written by J.K. Rowlin has booksentertainmentHarry Potter Read More
Stephanie Angela Wanjiku Kimani is an ambitious entrepreneur and at just 23 she has had multiple achievements under her belt including owning her own thriving business. Stephanie will graduate with a Bachelor of Business Science in Financial Economics (BBS-FE). At the moment she is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) level entertainmententrepreneurStrathmore Read More
If you enjoyed the hit cartoon show Power Puff Girls, HBO has revealed that the feisty little girls are all grown up and soon to return to our screens. The innocent sweet trio we were accustomed to in our childhood is completely different characters reworked as part of the “Girls” cartoonsentertainmentHBOmaturepower puff girls Read More
Robin Thicke is “done begging” Paula Patton to take him back and is finally “moving on”.
The 37-year-old singer – who split from the actress earlier this year – has decided to accept his marriage of eight years is over and is now looking to the future, TMZ reports.
However, while a entertainmentMusicrobinthicke Read More