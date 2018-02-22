MUST WATCH: #LitList presents the best of Calif Records

The second part of our two-part series highlighting Kenya's top record labels, we dive into the powerhouse that was Calif Records. Check out the full video to find out more about what made Calif so powerful in Kenya's music industry. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWRqVCaFFvQ

23-year old Strathmore student running a successful entertainment business

Stephanie Angela Wanjiku Kimani is an ambitious entrepreneur and at just 23 she has had multiple achievements under her belt including owning her own thriving business. Stephanie will graduate with a Bachelor of Business Science in Financial Economics (BBS-FE). At the moment she is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) level

