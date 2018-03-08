Registration For Nairobi Innovation Week Open To Kenyan Exhibitors

The university of Nairobi hosts the 3rd edition of the Nairobi Innovation Week.   Hailed as a university in the forefront of innovation in technology and science, the weeklong exhibitions is said to showcase the best tech solutions on offer at the Nairobi University Town Campus. According to the university's site, there

JKUAT Students Develop Sophie Bot Sexual Reproductive Health App

A group of six students from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology created SophieBot, an application revolutionizing access to sexual health information in Kenya. According to a post on the JKUAT website, "Sophie is an intelligent system that is fed with verified information on sexuality and sexual reproductive health

