To celebrate International Women's Day, we list the top female CEOs in business. Inspired by those around them, and the many troubles their communities face, these ladies took to business to make life easier for many. Known as the pillars of society, more women find empowerment and are encouraged to businessenterpriseInternational Women's Day Read More
The plunge into business should a well-considered decision. It can a difficult, sometimes risky and even stressful experience managing a business. One must be truly prepared to run an enterprise.
Here are some of the top reflection to make and implement as you run your new business:
1.Taking The Plunge Is Only enterpriseEntreprenuerMoneysuccess Read More
Few people are truly good at everything, which is why a fundamental rule among entrepreneurs is that you must hire folks with complementary skills to make up for your weaknesses. For the 17-year-old founder of HoopSwagg — an e-retailer that sold about $1 million worth of colorful customized socks in the enterpriseentreprenuershipHoopSwaggsales Read More
You need to understand your cash flow well
There's always a difference between the amount of cash available at the beginning of a period (opening balance) and the amount at the end of that period (closing balance). You need to be fully aware what can increase your Cash flow. Is it businessCorporate lawsenterprisemanagement Read More
Contemplating entrepreneurship? Do you have a start-up? Are you running a growing company?
What do all these things have in common? Only the best and the smartest get to progress faster in all of them. In our current world, if you fit in any of those categories, then you are running collaborationenterprisenetworkingTechprenuer Read More
On February 5, 2017, June Syowia turned exactly 22 years old. No one can imagine at that age Syowia could have tasted success with a big spoon. A recipient of the Business Daily Africa Top 40 Under 40 2015 Award, Syowia aims for the stars in all sectors of her enterpriseGlobal Student Entrepreneurs AwardsGoogleJune Syowia Read More
The university of Nairobi hosts the 3rd edition of the Nairobi Innovation Week.
Hailed as a university in the forefront of innovation in technology and science, the weeklong exhibitions is said to showcase the best tech solutions on offer at the Nairobi University Town Campus. According to the university's site, there enterpriseinnovationinvestmentUniversity of Nairobi Read More
A group of six students from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology created SophieBot, an application revolutionizing access to sexual health information in Kenya. According to a post on the JKUAT website, "Sophie is an intelligent system that is fed with verified information on sexuality and sexual reproductive health enterpriseidea generationSophieBotVenture Captitalist Read More
After attending the TED Nairobi Idea Search where more than 15 presenters hit the stage, it became apparent that there are several hallmarks that make a great pitch. Here are various suggestion to make your pitch memorable and secure yourself the deal.
1. Keep It Simple
Much like a powerpoint presentation, the enterpriseentreprenuershippitchTED Nairobi Idea Search Read More
To the average student, a hostel is a place to sleep, finish assignments or throw those random weekend parties. For some students, their hostels act as their start-ups’ first office. Some of the world’s leading companies today began their operations in campus hostels. Here are their inspiring stories.
Facebook
The story of enterpriseFacebookSnapchatstartupstechnology Read More