After the closure of the transfer window, it is safe to say many clubs did not spare any expense in getting various players to complete their teams. Among the more notable transfers includes the Belgian player Romelu Lukaku who is set to move from Everton to Manchester United as well English Premier LeagueLiverpoolNaby KeitaRB Leipzig Read More
Despite not kicking a ball in the once in a lifetime opportunity where the Kenyan Premier League AllStars lost 2-1 to English Premier League development select side Hull City XI in friendly, teenager Joshua Otieno remained in the United Kingdom to train with the Under 18 and Under 23.
Otieno, who English Premier LeagueHull CityJoshua OtienoKenya All Stars Read More