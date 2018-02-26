#CareerClimb : 4 ways to avoid getting comfortable after a promotion

Congratulations, you just got promoted. However, contrary to belief, the workload does not get easier. In fact, it may get harder to cope with your new position. Here are the most predictable post-promotion traps employees often fall into according to The Muse: 1. “That is not part of my new job

#CareerClimb: 3 ways your response to rejection could land you a job

An email response from the human resource department to your application reads: “Thank you for your interest in IT Management position at TG Communications Ltd. We owe our applicants adequate and professional communication regarding their effort in search of these limited job opportunities and we appreciate your endeavor. However, we regret

Capital Digital Media Is Hiring

We are looking for a dynamic Multimedia Content Creator to join our fast-paced team! Are you the one? The job includes a variety of tasks including writing articles, updating and creating content for our company’s many web pages and social media platforms, creating video content, and attending industry-related events. READ: What to

3 Productive Ways To Respond When Your Boss Rejects Your Idea

I wish I could tell you that your manager will always love your ideas. But unfortunately, as you probably already know, that’s not the case. And whenever she shoots something down, you’ll want to deliver a monologue along the lines of, “You’re missing the brilliance behind my thinking and should be

