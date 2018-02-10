Sean 'Diddy' Combs has admitted to having sex at a Nobu restaurant.
The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker was reluctant to share the strangest places he's engaged in sexual activity with a woman but eventually admitted to getting hot and heavy with an unnamed female in the toilets at the world CassieEllen DegeneresI'll Be Missing YouSean 'Diddy' CombsThe Ellen DeGeneres Show Read More
An American teenager has broken the world record for the most retweets, in a crusade to win a year’s supply of his favorite food: chicken nuggets.
Beating out TV stars Ellen Degeneres and Kim Kardashian, and leaving former US president Barack Obama in the slow lane, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson started his Ellen DegeneresFast FoodTom WilkinsonTwitterWendy's Read More
Ellen DeGeneres made history as she picked up three gongs at the 2017 People's Choice Awards.
The 58-year-old television host triumphed in the Favorite Daytime TV Host, Favorite Comedic Collaboration and Favorite Animated Movie Voice categories at the ceremony, which was held on Wednesday evening (18.01.17) at the Microsoft Theater in Ellen DegeneresPeople's Choice Awards Read More