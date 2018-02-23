MUST READ: A day in a Kitui school where students learn under trees

Capital Campus Academics, Featured 0

If 4x+2 = 14, find the value of x; it is a mathematical challenge that class six students of Kemwaa Primary School in Kitui County were required to solve. A mathematical challenge that easily resonates with their current situation, but in their case, x is known. All the school’s upper classes, from

Read More

Recruitment portal eShule Plus to boost education in private schools

Capital Campus Academics 0

KPSA through the KPSA Somanet platform has introduced an Online Teacher Recruitment portal called eShule Plus. The portal has been launched with the hopes it will revolutionize how schools conduct their employment processes. It is estimated that the Private School sector employs more than 150,000 staff. With the high mobile and

Read More

Rihanna brings global leaders together to raise Ksh2.3T for education

Capital Campus Academics 0

Ten current and three former heads of state and more than 100 ministers gathered at the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Financing Conference, making Global Partnership for Education the highest-level education financing event of its kind. The conference, co-hosted by President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal and President Emmanuel

Read More

Indian Institute Enters Education Sector To Offer Specialized Training

Capital Campus Academics, Featured 0

Management University of Africa has partnered with India's best Information Technology Institute to upgrade IT skills in Kenya. In order to address a prevalent gap in Information Technology skills in the country, Management University of Africa - MUA has entered a training partnership with India's best skills training institute to address

Read More

Nova Pioneer Primary School To Offer Innovative Blended Education

Capital Campus Academics 0

The first Nova Primary School will work to model implementation of Kenya’s new national curriculum in support of Ministry of Education vision. Nova Pioneer Education Group, a Pan-African independent school network that focuses on leadership and innovation, has announced that it will be launching its first primary school in Kenya starting

Read More

E- Learning Platforms The Solution To Campus Chaos

Capital Campus Academics 0

South African universities remain in deep crisis, with violent protests against - among other things - fee increases leading to shutdowns at many famous institutions.   There could, however, be a homemade solution to the problem. Over the same time period that South Africa’s university crisis has been escalating, the country’s e-learning

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved