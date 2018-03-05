Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B partner up in DJ Khaled’s secret collab

Capital FM Entertainment 0

DJ Khaled's collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B is "top secret". The 'Wild Thoughts' rapper teased that he's unable to give any more information about the track he's worked on with the Latin beauty and the 'Bodak Yellow' star, but he is "grateful" to get to work with both ladies. And

Read More

DJ Khaled Gets Started On His New Year’s Weight Loss Resolutions

Capital FM Blogs 0

DJ Khaled has given Weight Watchers a boost after becoming their latest celebrity ambassador. The 'I'm the One' hitmaker will document his progress on social media as he completes the "WW Freestyle" weight-loss programme and has been welcomed to the fold by fellow ambassador Oprah Winfrey. DJ Khaled told his 8.9 million

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved