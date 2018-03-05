Beyonce and Jay Z have teamed up with DJ Khaled on his new single.
The superstar couple - who previously collaborated with the hip hop star on last year's track 'Shining' - are back with 'Top Off', which is the first song to be taken from Khaled's upcoming album 'Father Of beyonceDJ KhaledFutureJay Z Read More
DJ Khaled has dropped 26 pounds since starting Weight Watchers.
The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker is now a fully-fledged ambassador of the weight loss brand, and he's been reeling in the benefits of their manageable points system.
READ: Dj Khaled Makes His Body Goals Public With New Year's Resolutions
Speaking to Fox News, he DJ KhaledFox NewsWeight WatchesWild Thoughts Read More
The Four is a new talent show that has remarkable success since it first aired on the 4th of January 2018.
Hosted by Fergie, and with P. Diddy, DJ Khaled, Meagan Trainor and music executive Charlie Walk as judges, the show offers the best in entertainment and talent. The show concept Cardi BDJ KhaledP.DiddyThe FourZhavia Read More
DJ Khaled is planning "something monumental" for his Kendrick Lamar collaboration.
The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker has been discussing teaming up with the fellow hip-hop star on a track, but it's got to be something impressive. He told Rolling Stone magazine: "We've been talking about it. I know when I do get DJ Khaledkendrick lamarOnly OneRolling StoneWild Thoughts Read More
DJ Khaled's collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B is "top secret".
The 'Wild Thoughts' rapper teased that he's unable to give any more information about the track he's worked on with the Latin beauty and the 'Bodak Yellow' star, but he is "grateful" to get to work with both ladies.
And Bodak YellowCardi BDemi LovatoDJ KhaledEntertainment TonightI'm the OneJennifer LopezOn The Floor Read More
DJ Khaled has admitted it "might be time" to have a second child.
The 42-year-old record producer - whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled - already has 14-month-old son Asahd with his partner Nicole Tuck, but says he and Nicole are considering expanding their brood further because the pair "love DJ KhaledEntertainment TonightNicole TuckWild Thoughts Read More
DJ Khaled has given Weight Watchers a boost after becoming their latest celebrity ambassador.
The 'I'm the One' hitmaker will document his progress on social media as he completes the "WW Freestyle" weight-loss programme and has been welcomed to the fold by fellow ambassador Oprah Winfrey.
DJ Khaled told his 8.9 million DJ KhaledI'm the OneinstagramOprah WinfreySnapchatTwitterWeight WatchersWW Freestyle Read More
DJ Khaled celebrated his birthday with the "party of the decade".
The 'I'm the One' hitmaker turned 42 on November 26 and he enjoyed a belated star-studded celebration at a Beverly Hills estate over the weekend to mark the occasion.
His fellow mentor on 'The Four', Puff Daddy, threw the party, which DJ KhaledI'm the OneKelly RowlandPharrell WilliamsPuff Daddy Read More
The release of the single "Wild Thoughts" has fans buzzing with excitement for the new DJ Khaled album.
DJ Khaled, a former president of Def Jam South, the millionaire has several hits under hit belt and is known to be the King of Mega Collaborations. Wielding lots of power in the Bryson TillerDJ KhaledRihanna Read More
It seems that May is the month for the best to step back into the spotlight serving up some great music. Justin Bieber gets back to the fore in a mega collaboration featuring Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne and Dj Khaled. On the other hand, scandal magnet Chris Brown finds Chance The RapperChris brownDJ Khaledjustin bieberlil wayne Read More