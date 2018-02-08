A friend of mine texted me yesterday saying she’s in a dilemma, having to choose between three guys. She says she thinks they all love her. She’s been in contact with all of them for quite some time now but thinks it’s time to settle with one, and she doesn’t college relationshipsdatinglovesex Read More
Ladies, the 5 -date rule is a situation whereby the lady will decide to practice going on 5 dates before sleeping with the guy. Sex is often a big deal for most women.However, in this age of millennials, abstaining has become less common as opposed to our parent’s days where datingRelationships. Sexsex education Read More
A new term to describe a former partner has taken the world by storm.
People have started to use the word "stashing" to describe an ex lover, and the term has been likened to the phrase "my dirty little secret", the Metro Online has reported.
And when the term is used in datingrelationships Read More
Running out of ideas on how to make a great impression on the first date? How about you think of doing the following:
How about you think of doing the following:
1. Cooking
Gentlemen, I'm sure there's that one meal she loves to cook and possibly thinks of it as her favorite. This college relationshipsCourtshipdatingFirst daterelationships Read More
Recently, my friend Joan and I decided to go for burgers.
Joan and I found a corner table next to a socket. Being gadget freaks, we had to find a table next to a socket. Being the typical Generation Y, before asking for the menu, we have to enquire about the datingfirst impressionsromance Read More
Many campus ladies forget that it takes two for dating to work. Dating has been feminized and women have often dictated on its terms and conditions leaving the men to either subdue to overwhelming nagging or be lampooned to be ‘stingy’ and ‘arrogant’ if they opt to stand on their datingmenwomen Read More
As much as interracial relationships are now more or less acceptable, being in one can be one long journey. The hardships encountered in these types of relationships do not come from the couple themselves, but more often than not, the people around them. The world is not yet at a datinginterracial Read More
In the dating and relationship world, everyone has their values. As an individual, your value is determined by various factors, key among them is how you present yourself to your prospective partner or lover. Look at it as promoting or marketing a product to a potential buyer. Of course, the datingfakegirlsmenwomen Read More
Call us old fashioned and unloving. In fact, feel free to even throw in the 'aki woiyee this unromantic African men'. Then add the NKTs, LMAO, LOL next to it. But the reality is this - most men just don't give a crap about Valentine's Day, and this is why.
For the record, coupledatesdatingguysValentines Read More
We asked a few students what their expectations are on valentines day. The answers can as well reveal their 'relationship status'. What are your Vals expectations this year?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4aC19akyJE boyfrienddatinggirlfriendValentinesVals Read More