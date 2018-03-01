Eric Omondi a popular Kenyan comedian makes headlines again.
READ ALSO: Eric Omondi beefing with rapper Khaligraph Jones over money
He seems to have lost his marbles, with a recent video that captures him swimming nude in with young boys. Heard encouraging the children to keep swimming, Omondi seems to be having child abusecomedyConsumer Federation of KenyaEric OmondiKenya Film Classification BoardmolestationThe Churchill Show Read More
Controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi made headlines again after a post on his blogger that detailed what he termed as the "stupidity of feminists." After the article went live, it was not long before its contents became Twitter fodder, which says Nyakundi dragged online for his callous words. Obviously, the Twitter comedyCyprian NyakundiHenry DesaguTwitter Read More
If you are looking for a laugh online, there are a few individuals who a guaranteed to make you giggle.
Here is a list of Kenya's most popular comedians on Instagram.
1.Henry Desagu
Henry Desagu is one funny guy. True to form, he takes on the role of the common “mwananchi” facing daily Blessed NjugushcomedyDJ ShityHenry DesaguReal Househelps of KawangwareSeth Gor Read More
Eric Omondi does it again!
The comedic genuis continues to make headlines for all the right reasons. The funny man has had his career grow from strength to strength with clever branding and even more creativity at new levels. This article is a quick guide on how to be Eric Omondi.
1.Seek Churchill ShowcomedyEric Omondi Read More
A Youtube series Bedsitter Chronicles provides major laughs that are relatable to all those who occupy a bedsitter. The skits and parodies are hilarious tackling content most of Nairobi's bachelors could relate to in regards to the struggle of living in a bedsitter.
https://www.facebook.com/bedsitterchronicles/posts/1685685921448882
Whether it is juggling two women or securing BedsitterBedsitter Chroniclescomedy Read More
Popular South African stand-up comedian Trevor Noah has been appointed the next host of ‘The Daily Show’. Trevor is set to take over from the larger-than-life Jon Stewart, who has been the face of the satirical show that takes on politicians and mainstream media outlets.
The New York Times reports Comedy comedynoahshowstewarttrevor Read More
Conan O’Brien, a 1985 Harvard graduate, is one of the most successful comedians of the past decades. He wrote for classic comedy shows such as Saturday Night Live (SNL) and the Simpsons early on in his career, and has over 20 years of experience as the comedic host of his businesscomedyconanGraduationshowSpeech Read More