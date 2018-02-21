#BusinessBits Chris Kirubi Shares Fundamentals Of Running A Business

Capital Campus Career, Featured 0

On a recent visit to Strathmore university, business mogul Chris Kirubi had the oppurtunity to sit with graduates students to discuss his views on business and the fundamentals of establishing a successful enterprise. Here are C.K's top tips on what makes encourages growth of a business. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_t_151qxlQ&feature=youtu.be

Read More

Chris Kirubi Appointed As Member of Harvard’s Africa Advisory Board

Capital Campus Academics, Featured 0

Kenyan business mogul Chris Kirubi was invited to be part of the inaugural Africa Advisory Board for   Harvard Center for African Studies.  A graduate of Harvard Business School,  Chris Kirubi was appointed to the board on the recommendation on Prof. Emmanuel  Akyeampong, the Oppenheimer Faculty Director of the Harvard University

Read More

Chris Kirubi Shares Tips On How To deal With Njaanuary Blues

Capital Campus Featured, Money 0

Self -made Kenyan millionaire Chris Kirubi appeared on the popular show Wicked Edition highlighting the common financial woes most Kenyans experience in January. In the show, hosted by Dr. King'ori the businessman shared his tips on how to deal Njaanuary Blues. Though the month of Njanuary is always a hurdle

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved